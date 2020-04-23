GAP (NYSE:GPS) Upgraded to Equal Weight by Morgan Stanley

GAP (NYSE:GPS) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $10.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of GAP from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of GAP from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of GAP from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.82.

Shares of NYSE GPS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.10. 10,927,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,699,893. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.11. GAP has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. GAP had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that GAP will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of GAP by 1.4% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 336,113 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GAP by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 358,072 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 42,825 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in GAP by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 131,093 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its holdings in GAP by 361.9% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 130,780 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 102,469 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in GAP by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,592 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

