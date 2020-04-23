GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:GDI)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 20th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.26. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ FY2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

Separately, TD Securities reduced their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$43.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

Shares of TSE GDI traded down C$0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$29.99. 3,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,707. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.53. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 52 week low of C$24.19 and a 52 week high of C$38.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.24.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$344.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$334.20 million.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, Technical services, and Complementary Services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and other.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.