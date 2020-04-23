GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Price Target Cut to C$33.00

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) had its target price dropped by CIBC from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities cut their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$43.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

Shares of GDI traded down C$1.24 on Thursday, reaching C$29.66. The stock had a trading volume of 10,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,748. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a twelve month low of C$24.19 and a twelve month high of C$38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.37 million and a PE ratio of 95.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$30.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$32.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.99.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$344.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$334.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, Technical services, and Complementary Services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and other.

