Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) PT Lowered to C$0.15 at National Bank Financial

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$0.20 to C$0.15 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential downside of 31.82% from the company’s previous close.

GXE has been the subject of several other reports. Cormark lowered their target price on Gear Energy from C$0.90 to C$0.40 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Gear Energy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Haywood Securities lowered their price target on shares of Gear Energy from C$0.80 to C$0.30 in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of Gear Energy stock traded up C$0.05 on Thursday, reaching C$0.22. The stock had a trading volume of 712,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,098. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.35. Gear Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.08 and a 1 year high of C$0.86. The company has a market cap of $24.03 million and a P/E ratio of -7.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.23.

About Gear Energy

Gear Energy Ltd. acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

