Gear4music’s (G4M) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Gear4music (LON:G4M)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.95) target price on shares of Gear4music in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of G4M opened at GBX 277.50 ($3.65) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.15 million and a PE ratio of -396.43. Gear4music has a one year low of GBX 135 ($1.78) and a one year high of GBX 284 ($3.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.16, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 197.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 222.14.

About Gear4music

Gear4music (Holdings) plc engages in the retail of musical instruments and equipment in Europe and internationally. It offers electric, acoustic, and bass guitars; drums and percussion products, including electronic drums and drum pads, e-drum accessories, hybrid drumming products, acoustic drum kits, acoustic kit types, individual drums, cymbals, snare and frame drums, drum hardware products, drum accessories, and various percussion products; and pianos and keyboards, such as digital, acoustic, and grand pianos, as well as MIDI keyboards, synth key products, and accessories.

