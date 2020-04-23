General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stake Lessened by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lowered its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,100 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in General Mills were worth $14,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of General Mills from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Cfra raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.79.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.87. The company had a trading volume of 170,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,835,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.29. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.59 and a 12 month high of $61.66. The firm has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.51.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 17,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $1,069,295.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,885.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $214,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,570.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,444 shares of company stock valued at $7,825,613. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

