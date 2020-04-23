General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC decreased its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 47.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,521 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 64,056 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in General Motors by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 77,422 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 14,391 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 21,019 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

In other General Motors news, EVP Matthew Tsien acquired 22,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.97 per share, with a total value of $514,528.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,514.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.47.

General Motors stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,668,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,567,105. The firm has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. General Motors has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.76 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.