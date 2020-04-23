Genesco’s (GCO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Susquehanna Bancshares

Genesco (NYSE:GCO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $19.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $16.00. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 34.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Genesco from $52.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. CL King raised Genesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet downgraded Genesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Genesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

GCO stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.10. 455,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,684. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.57. The stock has a market cap of $206.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.39. Genesco has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $53.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.70 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 2.79%. Genesco’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Genesco will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Genesco by 149.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 691,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,152,000 after acquiring an additional 414,631 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Genesco by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 496,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,792,000 after acquiring an additional 189,700 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Genesco by 501.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 218,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after acquiring an additional 181,780 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Genesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,740,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Genesco by 397.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 134,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after acquiring an additional 107,707 shares during the period.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

