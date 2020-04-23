Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $466.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) to announce $466.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Gentex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $444.40 million to $482.53 million. Gentex posted sales of $468.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Gentex will report full year sales of $1.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.94 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gentex.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Gentex had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $443.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GNTX. Jefferies Financial Group raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cfra raised their price objective on Gentex from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gentex in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Gentex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

In other news, Director James H. Wallace sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $360,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,118.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 100,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the first quarter worth $29,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 34.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 295,499 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 75,093 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 43.7% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,376 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the first quarter worth $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $23.12 on Thursday. Gentex has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $31.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Gentex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

