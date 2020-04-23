Geode Capital Management LLC Has $8.49 Million Position in Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 799,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,303 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.35% of Cytokinetics worth $8,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Cytokinetics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Cytokinetics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CYTK shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cytokinetics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $12.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.14.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 1,072,030 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $16,927,353.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYTK opened at $15.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average of $11.72. The company has a market capitalization of $893.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.18. Cytokinetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $16.96.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.08). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 10,351.99% and a negative net margin of 452.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

