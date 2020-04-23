Geode Capital Management LLC Has $8.54 Million Stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,103 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Gildan Activewear worth $8,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 4.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 433,877 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,403,000 after acquiring an additional 19,407 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the third quarter worth approximately $425,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on GIL. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

NYSE GIL opened at $14.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day moving average is $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. Gildan Activewear Inc has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $40.40.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The textile maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $658.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Gildan Activewear’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $0.154 dividend. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.35%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

