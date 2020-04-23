Geode Capital Management LLC Has $8.54 Million Stock Position in Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,163,618 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 177,265 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.27% of Whiting Petroleum worth $8,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Whiting Petroleum by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 64,573 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 13,430 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $401,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $1,273,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Cowen downgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.72.

Whiting Petroleum stock opened at $0.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.45. Whiting Petroleum Corp has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $29.65.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.22. Whiting Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum Corp will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whiting Petroleum Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

