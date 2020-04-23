Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,757,721 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 243,765 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.62% of Mobileiron worth $8,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Mobileiron by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mobileiron by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Mobileiron by 164.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Mobileiron by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Mobileiron by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOBL stock opened at $4.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.72. Mobileiron Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $7.79.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Mobileiron had a negative net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 111.76%. The business had revenue of $54.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mobileiron Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobileiron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.31.

In other Mobileiron news, VP Sohail M. Parekh sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 415,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory Randolph sold 19,863 shares of Mobileiron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $84,616.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 355,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,911.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

