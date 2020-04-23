Gifto (GTO) Market Capitalization Reaches $6.01 Million

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, Gifto has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gifto has a market capitalization of $6.01 million and $9.26 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gifto token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, Allbit, Bibox and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013360 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.23 or 0.02634259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00215095 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00057898 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00051006 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000842 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About Gifto

Gifto was first traded on December 14th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 682,212,222 tokens. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Gifto Token Trading

Gifto can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Coinnest, Allbit, Bittrex, CPDAX, Kryptono, BiteBTC, CoinTiger, OKEx, Cobinhood, Kyber Network, Upbit, Bancor Network, Bibox and Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

