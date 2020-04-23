Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stake Boosted by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.3% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.81.

In related news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $200,279.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,753,659. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,399,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,574 shares in the company, valued at $8,250,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,234 shares of company stock worth $5,667,854. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

GILD traded down $3.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.78. The stock had a trading volume of 65,320,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,576,090. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.68. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

