Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 5,808 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC decreased its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,123 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 5,808 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 1.5% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cowen upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BNP Paribas cut QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.13.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $74.68 on Thursday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.