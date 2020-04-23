GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given “Neutral” Rating at Citigroup

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,740 ($22.89) to GBX 1,725 ($22.69) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($21.05) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,773 ($23.32) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 2,240 ($29.47) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,796.94 ($23.64).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of LON GSK traded up GBX 25.80 ($0.34) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,694 ($22.28). The company had a trading volume of 6,945,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,120,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.84 billion and a PE ratio of 18.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.19. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of GBX 1,328.19 ($17.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,857 ($24.43). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,520.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,681.58.

In related news, insider Judy Lewent acquired 788 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,344 ($30.83) per share, for a total transaction of £18,470.72 ($24,297.18). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 11,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,661 ($21.85), for a total value of £194,004.80 ($255,202.32). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 831 shares of company stock worth $1,914,714.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.