Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 384,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,699 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.04% of Global Medical REIT worth $5,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GMRE. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

GMRE stock opened at $10.47 on Thursday. Global Medical REIT Inc has a 52-week low of $6.98 and a 52-week high of $15.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $20.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.44 million. Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 11.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT Inc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GMRE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. National Securities assumed coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Global Medical REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.21.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

