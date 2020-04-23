GlobalData (LON:DATA) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about GlobalData (LON:DATA) have trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. GlobalData earned a daily sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted GlobalData’s analysis:

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered GlobalData to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 920 ($12.10) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

LON DATA remained flat at $GBX 1,115 ($14.67) on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,942. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,059.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,134.06. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 199.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.48. GlobalData has a one year low of GBX 600 ($7.89) and a one year high of GBX 1,420 ($18.68).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. GlobalData’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.68%.

GlobalData Company Profile

GlobalData Plc provides business information products and services across various platforms to the consumer, information communications technology, and healthcare markets. The company offers data, insight, and analysis services, as well as performance advertising services. GlobalData Plc serves customers in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific.

