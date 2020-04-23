Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $111.72 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) will announce $111.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $124.16 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $104.22 million. Golar LNG posted sales of $97.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full year sales of $432.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $404.35 million to $457.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $440.20 million, with estimates ranging from $386.79 million to $464.74 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Golar LNG.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GLNG. ValuEngine downgraded Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered shares of Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.95.

NASDAQ GLNG opened at $6.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.65. Golar LNG has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $21.13. The company has a market cap of $677.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLNG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 17,724 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,457,101 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,720,000 after acquiring an additional 87,955 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 207,246 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 31,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,665 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 8,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

