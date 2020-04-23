GoldBlocks Reaches Market Cap of $12,899.86 (GB)

GoldBlocks (CURRENCY:GB) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 23rd. One GoldBlocks coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Bleutrade, CoinExchange and Livecoin. GoldBlocks has a total market capitalization of $12,899.86 and $1.00 worth of GoldBlocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GoldBlocks has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.31 or 0.01091834 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00056333 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00220189 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002176 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About GoldBlocks

GoldBlocks (CRYPTO:GB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. GoldBlocks’ total supply is 15,563,873 coins. GoldBlocks’ official Twitter account is @goldblockscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. GoldBlocks’ official website is goldblocks.eu.

GoldBlocks Coin Trading

GoldBlocks can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bleutrade, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldBlocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldBlocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldBlocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

