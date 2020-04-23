GoldFund Price Tops $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 23rd. One GoldFund token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including Coinhub, Dcoin and P2PB2B. Over the last week, GoldFund has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar. GoldFund has a total market capitalization of $136,308.49 and $4,755.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About GoldFund

GoldFund (CRYPTO:GFUN) is a token. GoldFund's total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 tokens. The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GoldFund Token Trading

GoldFund can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Dcoin and Coinhub. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

