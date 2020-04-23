Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of -5.00

Media headlines about Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) have been trending extremely negative on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Goldman Sachs BDC earned a daily sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.25 to $15.75 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.55.

Shares of NYSE:GSBD traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.73. The stock had a trading volume of 200,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,275. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.74 and its 200 day moving average is $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The stock has a market cap of $555.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.29.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $35.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.44 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

In related news, insider Jonathan Lamm bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $35,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at $95,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jaime Ardila bought 5,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,651.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,349.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 24,289 shares of company stock worth $313,833. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

