Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $2,900.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from $2,600.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,380.23.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $35.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,399.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,040,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,791,247. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,461.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,199.44 billion, a PE ratio of 104.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,986.98 and its 200-day moving average is $1,886.73.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 27.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total transaction of $3,750,660.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,332,559.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 725,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,425,513. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

