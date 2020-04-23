Gould Asset Management LLC CA Buys 3,430 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up about 0.9% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $176,142,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,339,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,113 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,092,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,479 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,667,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,599,000 after purchasing an additional 674,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital One National Association bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $15,192,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $49.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 741,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,323. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.38 and a 52 week high of $49.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.21.

