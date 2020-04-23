Gould Asset Management LLC CA Buys 413,030 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 209.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 609,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413,030 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up approximately 3.7% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Gould Asset Management LLC CA owned 0.51% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $9,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $165,000.

Shares of GLDM stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.27. 1,767,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,661,642. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.20 and a 200 day moving average of $15.43. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $17.43.

