Gould Asset Management LLC CA Cuts Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA decreased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Gould Asset Management LLC CA owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $3,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 226.9% in the first quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 10,105 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 37,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 232,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 184,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,699,000 after purchasing an additional 19,961 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 64,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.65. The stock had a trading volume of 473,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,386. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.54. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $74.19 and a 52-week high of $133.06.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

