Gould Asset Management LLC CA Has $2.40 Million Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 0.9% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 222.2% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDY traded up $3.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $278.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,068,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,954. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $273.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $343.44. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $214.22 and a 1-year high of $384.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $1.1098 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This is a boost from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

