Gould Asset Management LLC CA Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,014 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% in the first quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,268.8% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.14. 19,398,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,742,113. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.97. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $45.92.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.