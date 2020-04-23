Graco (NYSE:GGG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Graco (NYSE:GGG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $373.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.49 million. Graco had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 34.45%. Graco’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

GGG stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,025. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Graco has a fifty-two week low of $38.43 and a fifty-two week high of $56.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.84%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 55,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $3,069,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,669,963.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William J. Carroll sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,009,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,814,582.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 286,937 shares of company stock valued at $15,757,879. 4.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on GGG. ValuEngine raised shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Graco from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

