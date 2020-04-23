Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Price Target Lowered to C$0.35 at National Bank Financial

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) had its price objective dropped by National Bank Financial from C$0.55 to C$0.35 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GTE. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.25 to C$0.55 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight Capital dropped their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$2.25 to C$1.60 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$2.75 to C$1.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

TSE:GTE traded up C$0.02 on Thursday, hitting C$0.38. The stock had a trading volume of 817,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,030. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.18. Gran Tierra Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.25 and a 52-week high of C$3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.15. The stock has a market cap of $124.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$168.86 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gran Tierra Energy will post -0.010137 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prince Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 148.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prince Street Capital Management LLC now owns 955,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 570,300 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,903,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,940 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 1,085,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 176,000 shares in the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy during the third quarter valued at about $1,505,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 16.6% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 72,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,320 shares in the last quarter.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2017, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 19.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.