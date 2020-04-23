Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Acquired by Reinhart Partners Inc.

Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 48.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,045 shares during the period. Grand Canyon Education makes up approximately 1.7% of Reinhart Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned 0.47% of Grand Canyon Education worth $17,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth $14,225,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 330.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Daniel E. Bachus acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.57 per share, with a total value of $80,570.00. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LOPE shares. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Grand Canyon Education presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

LOPE traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $78.14. The stock had a trading volume of 260,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,112. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a 12-month low of $57.89 and a 12-month high of $132.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.16. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.54.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $213.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

