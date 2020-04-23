Graphcoin Hits Market Cap of $1,320.00 (GRPH)

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded 55.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. Graphcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,320.00 and $13.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graphcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Graphcoin has traded up 55.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00340966 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00420529 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00014864 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00011835 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007010 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000576 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 47.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Graphcoin Coin Profile

GRPH is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 13,541,673 coins and its circulating supply is 7,821,703 coins. The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Graphcoin is graphcoin.net. Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin.

Buying and Selling Graphcoin

Graphcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graphcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graphcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

