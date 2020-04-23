Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.71 Million

Analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) to report $49.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $49.31 million and the highest estimate coming in at $50.10 million. Great Southern Bancorp reported sales of $52.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full year sales of $199.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $199.18 million to $200.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $199.94 million, with estimates ranging from $199.58 million to $200.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Great Southern Bancorp.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $52.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.90 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GSBC shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of GSBC opened at $38.13 on Thursday. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.23 and a 52 week high of $64.48. The firm has a market cap of $537.39 million, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.46%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 262.3% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 15,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 11,464 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 41,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 11,710 shares during the last quarter. 46.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

