Great Western Bancorp (GWB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Great Western Bancorp to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 27.38%. The business had revenue of $120.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Great Western Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Great Western Bancorp alerts:

Great Western Bancorp stock opened at $18.03 on Thursday. Great Western Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.66 and a 12 month high of $36.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.23. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.58.

Several research firms have issued reports on GWB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Great Western Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James began coverage on Great Western Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

In other news, Director Thomas Edward Henning purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.77 per share, with a total value of $51,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.