Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $106.70 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Greenhill & Co., Inc. to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:GHL opened at $9.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $24.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.95.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GHL shares. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

