Grocery Outlet Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:GO)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 517 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 791% compared to the average volume of 58 put options.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $58,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,856.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Charles Bracher sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $662,062.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,260.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,564 shares of company stock worth $3,818,044 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 3,843.5% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,876,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,241,000 after buying an additional 4,752,798 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,677,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,320,000 after buying an additional 1,899,073 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 260.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,523,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,894,000 after buying an additional 1,823,700 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 538.9% during the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,318,000 after purchasing an additional 970,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,968,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,877,000 after purchasing an additional 911,423 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GO opened at $35.15 on Thursday. Grocery Outlet has a 52 week low of $27.75 and a 52 week high of $47.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.64.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $655.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.72 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

