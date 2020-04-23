Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $153.45 Million

Equities analysts expect Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) to announce sales of $153.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $156.81 million and the lowest is $149.70 million. Guidewire Software reported sales of $162.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full year sales of $701.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $692.90 million to $708.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $798.78 million, with estimates ranging from $764.50 million to $824.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.32. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

GWRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Guidewire Software from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.18.

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $88.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 6.84. Guidewire Software has a 1 year low of $71.64 and a 1 year high of $124.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of -353.36 and a beta of 1.25.

In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total transaction of $135,505.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,639.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $1,526,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,647 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,765.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,193 shares of company stock worth $3,616,154 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Capital World Investors raised its position in Guidewire Software by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,547,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,426,000 after buying an additional 1,777,231 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at $64,292,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in Guidewire Software by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,722,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,804,000 after buying an additional 411,558 shares during the period. 12 West Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at $42,777,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Guidewire Software by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 891,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,848,000 after buying an additional 218,676 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

