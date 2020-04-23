Guyana Goldfields Inc. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:GUY)

Guyana Goldfields Inc. (TSE:GUY) – Cormark reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Guyana Goldfields in a research note issued on Monday, April 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.03).

GUY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Guyana Goldfields from C$2.00 to C$0.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Laurentian reduced their target price on shares of Guyana Goldfields from C$2.40 to C$1.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

Guyana Goldfields stock opened at C$0.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33. Guyana Goldfields has a 52-week low of C$0.25 and a 52-week high of C$1.46.

About Guyana Goldfields

Guyana Goldfields Inc engages in the investment, acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Guyana, South America. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Aurora Gold Mine located in Guyana. It also holds 15 prospecting licenses covering 146,571 acres. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

