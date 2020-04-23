H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of H.I.S. in a report released on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.77. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

HISJF has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered H.I.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H.I.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

HISJF remained flat at $$11.98 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 64. H.I.S. has a 12-month low of $11.98 and a 12-month high of $36.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.64 and a 200-day moving average of $23.13.

H.I.S. Company Profile

H.I.S. Co, Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Bali Island, Guam, Thailand, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks, as well as provides international airline tickets.

