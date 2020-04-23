Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $535.43 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) will report $535.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hain Celestial Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $546.00 million and the lowest is $514.60 million. Hain Celestial Group reported sales of $599.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Hain Celestial Group will report full year sales of $2.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hain Celestial Group.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.31 million. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

HAIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.36.

In other news, insider Christopher J. Boever acquired 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.11 per share, with a total value of $149,881.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,881. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 20.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAIN. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

HAIN stock opened at $27.19 on Thursday. Hain Celestial Group has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.71.

Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

