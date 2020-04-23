Halliburton (HAL) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Halliburton (NYSE: HAL):

4/22/2020 – Halliburton had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $12.00 to $10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Halliburton had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/21/2020 – Halliburton had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $9.00 to $8.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/21/2020 – Halliburton had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/17/2020 – Halliburton was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James to a “hold” rating.

4/13/2020 – Halliburton was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $18.00.

4/12/2020 – Halliburton was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Halliburton had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $17.50 to $7.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Halliburton was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

4/2/2020 – Halliburton had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $10.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Halliburton had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $13.00 to $8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Halliburton had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $7.50 to $7.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Halliburton was downgraded by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/27/2020 – Halliburton was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $28.00.

3/20/2020 – Halliburton had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $8.00 to $4.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Halliburton was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Halliburton was downgraded by analysts at Stephens to a “hold” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Halliburton had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Halliburton had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $32.00 to $12.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Halliburton was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

3/18/2020 – Halliburton had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Halliburton was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $27.00.

3/11/2020 – Halliburton was downgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/11/2020 – Halliburton was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

3/10/2020 – Halliburton was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Halliburton was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Halliburton was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/5/2020 – Halliburton was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/3/2020 – Halliburton was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $17.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $31.00.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $8.23 on Thursday. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.28. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -3.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 2.20.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.75%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 58.06%.

In other Halliburton news, Director Murry Gerber acquired 155,763 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $1,056,073.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 224,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,679.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $217,358.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,354.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,877,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,049,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,817 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 37,836,531 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $925,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,597 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 31,566,930 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $772,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870,119 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,433,452 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $328,036,000 after purchasing an additional 555,326 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,789,764 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $239,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765,964 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

