Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $128.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) will post $128.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $130.78 million and the lowest is $126.60 million. Hallmark Financial Services reported sales of $104.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full year sales of $504.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $500.55 million to $508.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $501.34 million, with estimates ranging from $473.78 million to $528.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hallmark Financial Services.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HALL shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Hallmark Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HALL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 860.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hallmark Financial Services stock opened at $3.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $56.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average is $14.74. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

