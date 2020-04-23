Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Lowered to Hold at Peel Hunt

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HLMAF. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Halma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Halma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Halma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Halma stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,065. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.01 and its 200 day moving average is $25.98. Halma has a 1-year low of $19.23 and a 1-year high of $29.52.

About Halma

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

