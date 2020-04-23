Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $39.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) will post $39.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $43.30 million and the lowest is $36.13 million. Halozyme Therapeutics posted sales of $56.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full year sales of $236.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $233.38 million to $243.37 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $350.05 million, with estimates ranging from $285.44 million to $475.44 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $53.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.69 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.71% and a negative net margin of 36.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.29.

NASDAQ HALO opened at $21.19 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $22.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.38 and a beta of 1.71.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley purchased 52,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.23 per share, with a total value of $748,910.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 242,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,450,305.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HALO. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,260,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,753 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $30,288,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $21,606,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,331,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,258,000 after acquiring an additional 915,535 shares during the period. Finally, Partner Fund Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $10,522,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

