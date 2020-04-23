Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank to Sell

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,325 ($17.43) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 1,725 ($22.69). Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential downside of 9.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HL. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,820 ($23.94) to GBX 1,440 ($18.94) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 2,090 ($27.49) to GBX 2,070 ($27.23) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 2,125 ($27.95) to GBX 2,075 ($27.30) in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,255 ($16.51) to GBX 1,140 ($15.00) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,636.73 ($21.53).

Shares of LON HL traded down GBX 26 ($0.34) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,460.50 ($19.21). 701,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,000. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,403.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,700.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.46. Hargreaves Lansdown has a one year low of GBX 1,147 ($15.09) and a one year high of GBX 2,447 ($32.19). The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95.

In other news, insider Stephen Robertson purchased 2,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,682 ($22.13) per share, with a total value of £49,736.74 ($65,425.86).

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

