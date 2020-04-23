Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Shares Acquired by White Pine Investment CO

White Pine Investment CO lifted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,815 shares during the period. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of White Pine Investment CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. White Pine Investment CO owned about 0.27% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $5,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RODM. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,610,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,782,000 after purchasing an additional 71,440 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,026,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,256,000 after purchasing an additional 275,801 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,911,000. CLS Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 1,592,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,779,000 after purchasing an additional 508,569 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,102,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RODM traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.50. 452,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,177. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.23. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 1 year low of $18.76 and a 1 year high of $29.74.

