HashBX (HBX) Price Hits $0.0021 on Major Exchanges

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded up 22.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. HashBX has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and $275.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HashBX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex, BiteBTC and Bitibu. In the last seven days, HashBX has traded 71.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HashBX alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00052611 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.86 or 0.04451612 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00065374 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00037344 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005018 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013272 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003219 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008492 BTC.

HashBX Coin Profile

HashBX is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. HashBX ‘s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. HashBX ‘s official website is hashbx.io. The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HashBX ‘s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge.

HashBX Coin Trading

HashBX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitibu, BiteBTC and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashBX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HashBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HashBX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashBX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.