Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $610.89 Million

Brokerages expect Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) to post $610.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $652.78 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $569.00 million. Hawaiian posted sales of $656.75 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full year sales of $2.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $2.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $3.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hawaiian.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. Hawaiian had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $708.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HA. Deutsche Bank raised Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Hawaiian from $19.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on Hawaiian from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hawaiian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of HA stock opened at $11.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $528.43 million, a PE ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $31.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.20 and its 200 day moving average is $24.58.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 126,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 18,377 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth about $3,682,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 62,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,692,000 after purchasing an additional 113,257 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

