Hayek Kallen Investment Management Lowers Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,138 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 3.5% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,380,279,000 after purchasing an additional 985,538 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,845,131 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,190,276,000 after purchasing an additional 565,875 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,394,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,537,291,000 after purchasing an additional 796,974 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,226,581 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,334,166,000 after purchasing an additional 994,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,060,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,100 shares during the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $10,924,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,387,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,901,261.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $38,475,040 over the last three months. 51.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.27.

Shares of WMT traded down $3.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $128.53. 9,604,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,479,516. The company has a market cap of $365.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $98.85 and a 52 week high of $133.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.81%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

